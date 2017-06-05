Judge sets high bond for man's 7th DWI charge

A Jonesboro man, who was arrested for his fifth DWI in four years Friday, appeared in Craighead County District Court Monday.

Jacob Adam Perez was arrested in the early morning hours of Friday, June 2 after police saw him speeding along Caraway Road.

“Lt. T. Nelson initiated a traffic stop and turned on his overhead blue lights,” a probable cause affidavit states. “The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Jacob Perez, began fleeing southbound and turned north on I-555.”

The officer turned off his lights but kept Perez’ vehicle in sight.

“Jacob eventually slowed down and came to a near stop on the off ramp to Harrisburg Road,” court documents state. “Lt. T. Nelson initiated his overhead lights again causing Jacob to stop the vehicle.”

During the time in which officers attempted to get Perez to take a BAC test, he threatened the lives of an officer, a nurse, and their families, police said.

“After reviewing the report and the driver history, this is the seventh offense for DWI for Jacob within a 10 year time period,” the probable cause affidavit states.

Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Perez with DWI; terroristic threatening; fleeing; no proof of liability insurance; operation of vehicle during DWI license suspension or revocation; and careless and prohibited driving.

Due to the number of times Perez has had a DWI charge, his newest charge carries with it the possibility of up to $15,000 in fines and/or 5 to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Perez is set to appear in court again on July 31.

He’s being held on a $50,000 cash or surety bond.

