Students give back with community garden

Students attending the Cedar Ridge School District have made it their mission to join together and create a community garden.

According to High School Principal Greg Thetford, the students have been working on their community garden also known as Harvest For The Hungry, since January.

He said the garden idea originally came from their EAST Lab students with the help of their facilitator, Charla Bridgemen.

The garden project now involves 80 students from grades 6-12.

Thetford said the students were split into 17 different teams to create this garden.

Together, they planted a variety of vegetables and produce such as tomatoes, green beans, potatoes, onions, watermelon and more.

Thetford also said the students came up with a fun idea to put recipes next to each produce.

"With kids, they see the vegetable. They see the fruit," he said. "But the question is what do I do with it? What's the next step in it. And what the students came up with was QR Codes. When you click on that QR Code it reviews different ideas. So that way, if you're looking for a idea or a recipe you can find it. It's right there for you if you have a cell phone or that capability."

As the vegetables grow, Thetford said anyone in the community can come out and help themselves.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer to assist with the Harvest For The Hungry Garden, contact Cedar Ridge High School at 870-201-2577

