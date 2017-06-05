County awarded feeding grant

Local agencies in Jackson County were recently awarded federal funds to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the county.

Jan Paschal, president of Every Child is Ours, said Jackson County was awarded $8,790 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help serve many families in need.

Paschal said they're currently serving over 580 families living in small towns in need of food.

Every Monday, the organization fills emergency boxes with all kinds of canned goods and meats and deliver them to seven poverty-stricken in the county.

Paschel also said they receive a lot of produce donations from Walmart, USDA and North East Arkansas Food.

The county mayors, county judge, and representatives all met with the county's emergency feeding committee on June 2 to decide and vote on how to split the award.

When you envision a food pantry. I want you to vision people old. Or, maybe not particularly well who don't have enough money to eat in your hometown or one just like your hometown," she said. "And I want you to think about if someone's sick or older, you would move heaven and earth to feed them. That's what we're doing. We're trying to move heaven and earth to feed and take care of our people."

Paschal said Every Child is Ours not only serves the elderly, but they also assist a number of single moms with kids living in poverty.

The organization also hosted a hot meal dinner for these families Monday.

"Our name is Every Child Is Ours and we believe that," she said. "We think that all of them belong to us in some way or the other. And we believe our kids are excelling because of that. The main thing that we need is everyone's support. If people wanted to donate to support us and donate to us or help us with buying food, we would be really grateful."

If you're interested in donating to Every Child Is Ours, contact their office at 870-349-2001; or P.O. Box 751 Tuckerman, Arkansas.