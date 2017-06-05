Program helps elderly stay cool during summer

Keeping Region 8 seniors cool during the summer months is easier than you might think.

Representatives with the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging are collecting fans and air conditioners for the elderly.

Care Coordinator Supervisor for the EAAAA Jeanette Dotson said they really need the public’s help.

“We really need to have some fans on hand,” Dotson said. “That way, when people call us asking for one we will be able to meet their needs.”

Dotson said they give fans not only to seniors but to veterans and disabled adults as well.

“Every summer we get many calls,” Dotson said. “People call begging us for fans or a small air conditioner to keep them cool. Most people cannot pay an air conditioning service company to come out and service their air conditioner. A lot of people are on a fixed income. They have a lot of medication that they have to pay for every month and other expenses. Food is expensive. Often there are more expenses than there is income coming in. Therefore, they have to cut back.”

The East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging serves 12 counties in Region 8.

Dotson said they plan on providing fans and air conditioners to people in need until the weather cools off.

A fan can also keep a senior from suffering additional medical complications, like heatstroke.

If you are interested in helping the East Arkansas Area Agency on Aging, you can contact them by calling (870) 972-5980 or toll-free at 1(800) 467-3278.

