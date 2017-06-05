Bears, wolves and Webelos in the great outdoors

Craighead Forest Park is filled with bears, wolves, and Webelos.

A day camp for Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts kicked off on Monday morning.

Day Camp Program Director Amy Dooley said the kids have a great time while they’re learning.

“The Boy Scouts of America is a program that I feel the boys learn morals, they learn to respect people. They learn to be a good citizen," Dooley said. "What they take from camp is built on those throughout the week that we teach them and hope to make them good, outstanding people in the community later on in life.”

Dooley said it’s also a great opportunity to get boys outside when so much time is spent inside on video games.

“We love having this outdoors,” Dooley said. “We love for them to be outdoors and hope that when the see what’s going on out here they will want to continue that on throughout the summer and throughout the year.”

Doug Davis, Cub Scout leader, brought around 12 young men to the camp.

“They’re having a blast,” Davis said. “And what it really does is allow these kids to come together. Common groups with common goals and we also get to work on the scout oath, scout motto and just really work with them on being better citizens.”

“The boys look as though they’re having an outstanding time,” Dooley said. “The bears are building some tool boxes, the wolfs are building birdhouses and later on in the week they’re going to build some stools to take along with them on camp outs and things that they go to. They’re playing games and having fun.”

They also got to learn how to shoot with a bow and arrow.

Around 100 boys are in attendance.

The camp will be going on all week.

