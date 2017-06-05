Man arrested after caught on camera stealing boat motor

Surveillance video from a home in Monette helped land a Trumann man in jail on a theft charge, authorities said Monday.

Craighead County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a report of a theft on County Road 514 on May 20.

Deputy Chris Kellem spoke with the homeowners, who said that they had switched outboard motors on their two boats. The homeowners said a Yamaha 25 horse power outboard motor, valued at $3,800, was stolen.

A home security system showed a white man walk up to the home and knock on the back door.

“Then the subject went around to the front door,” a probable cause affidavit states. “After no one answering the doors, the subject was seen on the video going out and removing the Yamaha outboard motor from the boat.”

The video also showed a silver or gold colored PT Cruiser parked in the yard.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as William Fred English of Trumann.

English was picked up on a warrant for the theft on June 1. District Judge David Boling temporarily set his bond at $25,000 June 2.

English had a probable cause hearing Monday. District Judge Tommy Fowler charged him with theft of $5,000 or less, greater than $1,000. He set English’s bond at $3,500.

English is expected to appear in court again on August 10 in Lake City.

