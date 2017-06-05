JPD: Assault suspect pulled victim from wheelchair, threatened t - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Assault suspect pulled victim from wheelchair, threatened to kill her

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Carla Peel (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Carla Peel (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

While responding to a call about a domestic disturbance Friday, Jonesboro police found a woman standing outside the apartment holding a hammer.

When officers got to the 1300-block of Falls Street, they could hear a “loud verbal argument” coming from an apartment.

The woman holding the hammer, later identified as Carla Peel, told officers she got into an argument with her mother, police said Monday.

Officers made contact with her mother, who explained Peel went to the store and came back and started an argument with her.

She said Peel then grabbed her arms, pulled her out of her wheelchair and threw her on the couch.

“[Victim] then stated that she started to yell at Peel and that is when Peel placed her hand over her mouth and nose where she couldn’t breathe and told her that if she didn’t be quiet she would kill her,” court documents state.

The probable cause affidavit states Peel then grabbed her mother’s wheelchair and pushed it outside.

Peel appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler for a probable cause hearing Monday. Fowler charged her with assault on a household member and terroristic threatening.

He set her bond at $1,000 cash or surety and issued a no-contact order with the victim. She is set to appear in court again on July 31.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:41:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:07:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

  • Apartment plan headed to council

    Apartment plan headed to council

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:20:40 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:37:23 GMT
    (Source: Braxton Development Apartments)(Source: Braxton Development Apartments)

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

  • Water line project approved for city

    Water line project approved for city

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:22:05 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:32:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly