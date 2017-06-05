JPD: Assault suspect pulled victim from wheelchair, threatened to kill her

While responding to a call about a domestic disturbance Friday, Jonesboro police found a woman standing outside the apartment holding a hammer.

When officers got to the 1300-block of Falls Street, they could hear a “loud verbal argument” coming from an apartment.

The woman holding the hammer, later identified as Carla Peel, told officers she got into an argument with her mother, police said Monday.

Officers made contact with her mother, who explained Peel went to the store and came back and started an argument with her.

She said Peel then grabbed her arms, pulled her out of her wheelchair and threw her on the couch.

“[Victim] then stated that she started to yell at Peel and that is when Peel placed her hand over her mouth and nose where she couldn’t breathe and told her that if she didn’t be quiet she would kill her,” court documents state.

The probable cause affidavit states Peel then grabbed her mother’s wheelchair and pushed it outside.

Peel appeared before Judge Tommy Fowler for a probable cause hearing Monday. Fowler charged her with assault on a household member and terroristic threatening.

He set her bond at $1,000 cash or surety and issued a no-contact order with the victim. She is set to appear in court again on July 31.

