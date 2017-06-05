Highway officials open exit ramp off restructured LR bridge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas highway officials have reopened a ramp off Little Rock's Broadway Bridge that had been closed since last year.

Southbound drivers can now enter westbound Arkansas 10 without having to go through a part of downtown Little Rock. The exit was ready last week but Little Rock city officials asked that its re-opening be delayed until after a downtown festival wrapped up Sunday night.

The state tore down the previous Broadway Bridge that was deemed structurally deficient and replaced it with a $98.4 million span this spring. A pedestrian walkway along the span is expected to open this summer.

Last October, demolition teams using explosives failed in their first attempt to bring down the 93-year-old span. Parts of the bridge fell against each other, and not into the Arkansas River.

