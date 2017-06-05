Street Crimes Unit arrests suspect for selling narcotics from hotel room

A man was arrested at a Jonesboro motel after the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit received information that he was selling meth out of one of the rooms.

Investigators Chris Jefferson, Bryan Bailey and Josh Landreth went to the Jami Bee Motel, 3423 E. Nettleton Avenue, and made contact with Dundy Stanback.

“Stanback advised he lived in room #27 which was located at the southeast side of the motel,” a probable cause affidavit states. “Investigator Bryan Bailey advised Dundy Stanback that we received information that he was selling narcotics and asked if there were any illegal narcotics in his room.”

Court documents state Stanback told officers he had “marijuana and a little methamphetamine” in his room.

Stanback retrieved a box from the motel room, which contained 11.5 grams of suspected meth and a digital scale that looked like a smart phone.

A box of sandwich bags were also found on a table, police said.

Stanback was formally charged with possession of meth or coke with purpose to deliver, more than 10 grams but less than 200 grams; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stanback’s bond was set at $1,500 cash or surety. His next court date is July 31.

