Police recover baggie of Hydrocodone during traffic stop

Posted by Allison Munn, Anchor - Reporter
Jackie Speaks (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Jackie Speaks (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Paragould man told police the baggie of Hydrocodones he had were some he found in a home and wanted to take to “see what kind of pills they were.”

Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit Investigator Bryan Bailey pulled over a car at the intersection of Church Street and Richmond Avenue because the trailer lights were not working.

One of the passengers of the car, Jackie Speaks, had multiple warrants for his arrest through JPD and Craighead County.

Speaks was asked if he had anything illegal on him, at which point he pulled out a plastic zip lock baggie that contained 76 Hydrocodone pills, police said.

“Speaks stated that he was cleaning a house and found those, so he was going to take them and see what kind of pill they were,” court documents state.

Speaks was charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance. His bond was set at $1,500.

