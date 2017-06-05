Paragould pummeled by rain

There was flooding along streets in Paragould Monday. (Source: KAIT)

The storms that went through Northeast Arkansas Monday dumped rain in Paragould, causing some people to wonder if they would have to leave their homes.

The rains caused minor flooding as the water got high enough to nearly go into nearby homes.

The flooding happened on Mueller Street near Fifth Street. However, no homes were reported damaged.

The water did make some roads impassable, with one resident watching the rains as they fell.

"Oh my gosh, it was so bad here. The water was into the yards. The backyard was flooded completely. You couldn't tell where the road started and the property started," Donna Guest said.

The waters did recede as the rain slowed.

