Water line project approved for city

The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

According to Mayor Darrel Kirby, the point behind this project is to get more infrastructure in the city.

Kirby said he hopes to have the waterline stretch to Interstate 555 to draw more people by the bypass from Jonesboro to Memphis.

The Arkansas Department of Health approved the plan and now the city is working on a 25-foot water and sewer easement for properties they’ll have to cross.

The project is expected to cost $80,000 to $100,000.

Kirby said he will discuss the project at the city council meeting June 12 starting at 6 p.m.

