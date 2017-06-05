Water line project approved for city - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Water line project approved for city

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
BAY, AR (KAIT) -

The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

According to Mayor Darrel Kirby, the point behind this project is to get more infrastructure in the city.

Kirby said he hopes to have the waterline stretch to Interstate 555 to draw more people by the bypass from Jonesboro to Memphis.

The Arkansas Department of Health approved the plan and now the city is working on a 25-foot water and sewer easement for properties they’ll have to cross.

The project is expected to cost $80,000 to $100,000.

Kirby said he will discuss the project at the city council meeting June 12 starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • breaking

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:41:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:07 AM EDT2017-06-06 04:07:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

  • Apartment plan headed to council

    Apartment plan headed to council

    Tuesday, April 25 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-04-26 03:20:40 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:37:23 GMT
    (Source: Braxton Development Apartments)(Source: Braxton Development Apartments)

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

    A plan to build nearly 300 apartment units on South Caraway Road will head to the Jonesboro City Council this week.

  • Water line project approved for city

    Water line project approved for city

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:22:05 GMT
    Monday, June 5 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:32:57 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    The city of Bay just got approved to continue a waterline project that is expected to bring more businesses to the area.

    •   
Powered by Frankly