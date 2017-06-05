Four injured in house explosion in Monette

Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette.

Monette Fire Chief David Clark said three of the four injured were airlifted to hospitals in Memphis due to the explosion.

Authorities got a 911 call around 10:30 p.m. about the fire on Larrison Street. Clark said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but authorities believe it was caused by a possible gas explosion.

Both Monette and Lake City firefighters battled the blaze at the trailer in downtown Monette. Clark said people should be careful around natural gas, especially if they notice a smell.

