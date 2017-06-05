Kelly Tabbed Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – The St. Louis Cardinals announced on Monday that Memphis Redbirds catcher Carson Kelly has been named the organization’s minor league player of the month for May.

Kelly posted a tremendous offensive month, hitting .381 (32-for-84) with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI while appearing in 22 games. He ranked second in the Pacific Coast League in batting average during May, and his .447 on-base percentage was third-best amongst Triple-A players.

The numbers came as Kelly’s playing time increased. He currently paces the PCL in games played by a catcher (39) and leads backstops with five double plays. Thus far this year, he has thrown out eight of 29 would-be basestealers (27.6%), sixth-best in the circuit.

“Carson delievered a strong offensive month of May, leading Memphis in batting, slugging, and on-base plus slugging, while defensively helping Memphis to a 19-10 record,” said Cardinals Director of Player Development, Gary LaRocque.

Kelly, 22, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Westview High School in Oregon. He appeared in Memphis for 32 games last season before beginning this year with the Redbirds. He hit safely in 18 of 22 games in May, including 10 multi-hit games. Through 39 games, Kelly is hitting .317, third-best in the Cardinals organization, and has added seven home runs and 22 RBI. He is rated as the No. 2 (MLB.com) and No. 4 (Baseball America) prospect in the St. Louis system.

This is the first organizational player of the month award for Kelly, who is the Cardinals reigning minor league hitter of the year. He joins Luke Voit (April) as honorees of the Cardinals’ player of the month award this season. Springfield’s Matt Pearce was named the organization’s pitcher of the month after completing May 5-0 with a 0.69 ERA in five starts