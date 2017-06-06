Jail project being built under budget

Arkansas Jail Standards told Lawrence County officials in 2014 that their county jail was inadequate and needed to be replaced.

According to Talk Business and Politics, the project was to cost the county $8.5 million.

Lawrence County Judge John Thomison said the cost of the project has been held to about $7 million dollars.

Work on the jail is now ongoing and is expected to open sometime next year.

The current jail has suffered overcrowding for years.

Voters approved a sales tax in 2015 to pay for the jail and maintenance.

The new jail is being built on land that will allow for future expansion if needed.

