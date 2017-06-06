WATCH NOW: See video from scene of overnight house explosion on - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WATCH NOW: See video from scene of overnight house explosion on GMR8

We’re helping you plan your day today on Good Morning Region 8.

Four people are recovering after a suspected house explosion in Monette Monday night.

See new video shot from the scene on GMR8.

  • Four injured in house explosion in Monette

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-06-06 03:41:37 GMT
    Four people were taken to hospitals Monday night after a fire and explosion at a house trailer in Monette. 

