Peco Foods hosting job fair

Peco Foods hosting job fair

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
POCAHONTAS, AR (KAIT) -

You have a chance to start a new career.

Peco Foods is hosting a job fair at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m.

Many openings are available for immediate employment, including maintenance and supervisory roles.

Those interested can email a resume to pocahontashr@pecofoods.com or call (870) 202-7040 for more information.

