Husband and wife sentenced for Medicaid fraud

An Arkansas couple accused of taking advantage of the state's Medicaid program have been ordered to pay up.

Anna Moore, 60, of Melbourne pleaded guilty Monday in Pulaski County Circuit Court to Medicaid fraud involving theft of property by deception, a Class C felony.

According to the Attorney General’s office, a judge sentenced Moore to five years probation and ordered her to pay $5,232 in restitution to the Arkansas Medicaid Program Trust Fund. Moore will also have to pay $500 in fines and court costs.

Prosecutors said Moore married a Medicaid recipient she was caring for, which made her ineligible to be paid by the program.

“This woman took advantage of the system,” Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement Monday.

Moore’s husband, 51-year-old Clifton Davis, pleaded guilty in April to property theft by deception. He was also sentenced to five years probation and ordered to pay $5,232 in restitution, along with $500 in fines and court costs.

“Medicaid is a critical safety net for some of the most vulnerable Arkansans,” Rutledge said at the time. “Both Davis and his caregiver [Moore] took advantage of the program.”

