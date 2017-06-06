Rector hosts Movies in the Park this summer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rector hosts Movies in the Park this summer

Posted by Mallory Jordan, Anchor - Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Rector Downtown Central) (Source: Rector Downtown Central)
RECTOR, AR (KAIT) -

A Clay County community has big screen surprises this summer at its downtown park.

Rector Downtown Central will host Downtown Rector Movies in the Park in June and July at Downtown Rector Park.

On Monday, June 19, The Lego Batman Movie will start around sunset at 8:30 p.m.

Those who come early can enter a coloring contest.

On Monday, July 10, Zootopia will play at 8:30 p.m.

The Clay County 4-H Program will have a petting zoo set up for the showing.

Concessions will be available for purchase at 7:30 p.m.

Rector Downtown Central encourages everyone to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

In the case of weather, follow Rector Downtown Central on Facebook for updates.

The park is located at the intersection of S. Stewart Ave. and Hwy 90 in Rector. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Rector hosts Movies in the Park this summer

    Rector hosts Movies in the Park this summer

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:47 AM EDT2017-06-06 14:47:36 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:24 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:24:14 GMT
    (Source: Rector Downtown Central)(Source: Rector Downtown Central)

    A Clay County community has big screen surprises this summer at its downtown park.

    A Clay County community has big screen surprises this summer at its downtown park.

  • Husband and wife sentenced for Medicaid fraud

    Husband and wife sentenced for Medicaid fraud

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:17 AM EDT2017-06-06 14:17:08 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:25 AM EDT2017-06-06 14:25:56 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    An Arkansas couple accused of taking advantage of the state's Medicaid program have been ordered to pay up.

    An Arkansas couple accused of taking advantage of the state's Medicaid program have been ordered to pay up.

  • Peco Foods hosting job fair

    Peco Foods hosting job fair

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 7:59 AM EDT2017-06-06 11:59:42 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:38 AM EDT2017-06-06 12:38:31 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Peco Foods is hosting a job fair at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m

    Peco Foods is hosting a job fair at Black River Technical College in Pocahontas Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m

    •   
Powered by Frankly