Rector hosts Movies in the Park this summer

A Clay County community has big screen surprises this summer at its downtown park.

Rector Downtown Central will host Downtown Rector Movies in the Park in June and July at Downtown Rector Park.

On Monday, June 19, The Lego Batman Movie will start around sunset at 8:30 p.m.

Those who come early can enter a coloring contest.

On Monday, July 10, Zootopia will play at 8:30 p.m.

The Clay County 4-H Program will have a petting zoo set up for the showing.

Concessions will be available for purchase at 7:30 p.m.

Rector Downtown Central encourages everyone to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

In the case of weather, follow Rector Downtown Central on Facebook for updates.

The park is located at the intersection of S. Stewart Ave. and Hwy 90 in Rector.

