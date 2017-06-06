Dru Edmonds is Chosen to Manage Lake Frierson

Little Rock: A five year veteran of the Arkansas State Parks system has been promoted to the position of Superintendent of Lake Frierson State Park. Dru Edmonds will take on the leadership of this beautiful park known for year-round fishing.

“Dru has the experience, enthusiasm and knowledge to attract new visitors to Lake Frierson,” said Region 3 Supervisor Marcel Hanzlik. “I believe his leadership and management skills will take the park to a new level.”

Atop the unique landform of rolling hills called Crowley's Ridge, this park is 10 miles north of Jonesboro. It sits on the shore of 335-acre Lake Frierson and is a peaceful place to relax and enjoy fishing for bream, catfish, crappie, saugeye, and bass.

“Lake Frierson is one of our smaller parks, but it has a lot to offer,” said State Parks Director Grady Spann. “Dru has worked as an Interpreter at Degray Lake Resort State Park and Bull Shoals-White River State Park. During his time at both of these facilities he lead programs, special events and exhibit planning that helped create special memories for park visitors. At both parks Dru increased programming and participation, showing a commitment to improving the state park experience for our guests.”

Lake Frierson facilities include campsites with tables and grills, restrooms, picnic sites, an enclosed climate-controlled pavilion, playground, self-guided trail, launch ramp, barrier-free fishing pier, and visitor center with interpretive exhibits. The park also offers rental fishing boats, kayaks, and pedal boats.

“I am looking forward to serving the guests of Lake Frierson State Park by providing quality access and the opportunity to appreciate the wellspring of resources found atop Crowley's Ridge,” said Dru Edmonds

Edmonds holds a Bachelor of Science degree in General Studies from Texas Christian University. In addition to his work with Arkansas State Parks, he has also been a Supervisor for a Wilderness Therapy company that works with chemically-dependent youth. Also, Edmunds was the Operations Manager at Loco Ropes – an adventure park located next to the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View.

Edmonds will begin his new position at Lake Frierson on June 19th. The former Superintendent, Krystal Watson, has been promoted to a higher supervisory position at Village Creek State Park.