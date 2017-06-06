AR airports to receive FAA grants for airport improvements

Arkansas lawmakers announced Tuesday that 15 airports, including some in Region 8, will receive nearly $3 million in FAA grants to make improvements.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack, and Bruce Westerman announced the $2.7 million grants from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) would support facility upgrades and expansions.

In Region 8, the following airports will receive funding:

Ash Flat: Sharp County Regional Airport will recieve $134,370 to install navigation aids and rehabilitate airport beacons

Sharp County Regional Airport will recieve $134,370 to install navigation aids and rehabilitate airport beacons Blytheville: Blytheville Municipal Airport will receive $172,800 to rehabilitate the apron and taxiway.

Blytheville Municipal Airport will receive $172,800 to rehabilitate the apron and taxiway. Manila: Manila Municipal Airport will receive $297,000 to rehabilitate the taxiway.

Manila Municipal Airport will receive $297,000 to rehabilitate the taxiway. Melbourne: Melbourne Municipal-John E. Miller Field Airport will receive $165,535 to construct a taxiway.

Melbourne Municipal-John E. Miller Field Airport will receive $165,535 to construct a taxiway. Piggott: Piggott Municipal Airport will receive $94,950 to install airport beacons

Claiming that “infrastructure investments are critical to growth and economic development,” the lawmakers said the upgrades would “better serve the needs of Arkansas businesses and families.”

Other airports receiving funding include:

Benton: Saline County Regional Airport will receive $82,581 to rehabilitate the apron and taxiway.

Saline County Regional Airport will receive $82,581 to rehabilitate the apron and taxiway. Berryville: Carroll County Airport will receive $168,983 to rehabilitate the runway.

Carroll County Airport will receive $168,983 to rehabilitate the runway. Brinkley: Frank Federer Memorial Airport will receive $72,000 to rehabilitate the runway.

Frank Federer Memorial Airport will receive $72,000 to rehabilitate the runway. Carlisle: Carlisle Municipal Airport will receive $206,392 to install weather reporting equipment and rehabilitate the taxiway.

Carlisle Municipal Airport will receive $206,392 to install weather reporting equipment and rehabilitate the taxiway. Clarendon: Clarendon Municipal Airport will receive $83,385 to install perimeter fencing.

Clarendon Municipal Airport will receive $83,385 to install perimeter fencing. Clarksville: Clarksville Municipal Airport will receive $332,526 to reconstruct runway lighting and install runway vertical/visual guidance system.

Clarksville Municipal Airport will receive $332,526 to reconstruct runway lighting and install runway vertical/visual guidance system. DeWitt: DeWitt Municipal Airport Whitcomb Field will receive $172,077 to rehabilitate the apron, runway, and taxiway as well as conduct an aeronautical survey for a new Runway Area Navigation (RAV) approach.

DeWitt Municipal Airport Whitcomb Field will receive $172,077 to rehabilitate the apron, runway, and taxiway as well as conduct an aeronautical survey for a new Runway Area Navigation (RAV) approach. Dumas: Billy Free Municipal Airport will receive $337,793 for taxiway construction.

Billy Free Municipal Airport will receive $337,793 for taxiway construction. Siloam Springs: Smith Field Airport will receive $208,265 to install runway vertical/visual guidance system and reconstruct perimeter fencing.

Smith Field Airport will receive $208,265 to install runway vertical/visual guidance system and reconstruct perimeter fencing. Springdale: Springdale Municipal Airport will receive $175,766 to reconstruct runway lighting and rehabilitate the runway.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android