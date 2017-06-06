Copper wire, tools taken in electric cooperative burglary

Police are investigating after several items were taken from an electric cooperative.

According to a Blytheville Police Department incident report, the items were taken from Mississippi County Electric, 510 Broadway North.

The report was taken on the morning of May 30.

Items taken in the suspected commercial burglary included spools of copper wire and many tools valued over $4,100, according to the report.

No suspects have been arrested yet in the case.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android