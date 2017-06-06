Man accused of headbutting, throwing girlfriend in wheelchair to the ground

Jonesboro police arrested a man Monday night after his girlfriend claimed he headbutted her in the face then threw her to the floor from her wheelchair.

Officers arrested Connor A. Hooper, 22, on suspicion of third-degree domestic battering following an altercation in the 1600-block of Latourette Lane.

The 21-year-old victim told police Hooper, who is her boyfriend, had been abusing her. She sent a text to a friend detailing the alleged abuse, who reported it to the Jonesboro Police Department.

When officers went to the couple’s apartment, the victim said she and Hooper had been arguing when he “pulled her towards him and…headbutted her in the face with his forehead, causing a small laceration to her inner lip.”

She told police Hooper “lifted her up while she was still in her wheelchair and threw her on the ground.”

The incident report noted the victim has been a "paraplegic since the age of four and is confined to a wheelchair."

After wrestling briefly on the floor, the woman said Hooper picked her up and threw her onto the couch where they wrestled over her phone before he left.

As the victim completed her statement to police, Hooper arrived back at the residence.

According to the incident report, he admitted they had an argument but claimed that the victim slapped him and he “raised his hands up to her face as she tried to slap him,” causing the injury to her lip.

“He also denied picking her up in her chair throwing her to the ground,” the report said.

Officers arrested Hooper and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was cited and left to await a probable cause hearing.

