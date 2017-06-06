Police investigating aggravated residential burglary, theft

A Jonesboro woman told police a named suspect broke into her home and pointed a gun at her.

The 33-year-old victim told officers she was using the bathroom around 10:30 Monday night when the suspect entered her home in the 2200-block of Sybel Cove.

When she walked into the living room, she saw the man standing there.

After she started screaming at him to get out of her house, she said the man pointed a “silver, small-caliber semi-automatic handgun at her.”

She said the man then hit her in the face before running out of the house and getting into a small, blue SUV driven by a “larger, white female.”

After the pair drove away, the woman realized the belongings from her purse had been dumped out. She discovered her cell phone and a bottle of alprazolam was missing.

The responding officer noted in the report no signs of forced entry at the front door or windows.

The victim said she had been broken into approximately 10 times, but did not report any of the prior break-ins to police.

She also claimed a friend told her the suspect had been bragging about shooting out her car’s rear passenger window, which she also did not report.

The woman described the suspect as a 33-year-old black male. She said he is 5-foot-8 and weighs 150 pounds.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android