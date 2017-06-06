Corps to close one lane of Greers Ferry Bridge for inspection

The Corps of Engineers will close one lane of Highway 25 across Greers Ferry Dam from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday, June 12, to conduct a routine inspection of the bridge.

Those traveling in the area should expect delays and obey traffic lights. Also, operate vehicles cautiously around equipment and work crews.

The Corps has coordinated the lane closure with local emergency and law enforcement agencies.

For more information, contact the Greers Ferry Project Office at 501-362-2416.

