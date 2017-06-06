MSHP: Some school districts ace bus inspections, others failing

When it comes to school buses, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says some Region 8 school districts get perfect scores, while others barely pass.

On Tuesday, the MSHP released the results of its 2017 annual school bus inspection program.

Between Feb. 2 and May 5, troopers inspected 12,047 school buses across the state.

Buses found to have no defective items are rated “approved,” according to a news release from MSHP.

Those having one or more defective items are rated “defective.” However, the patrol says that does not “constitute an immediate danger.”

Buses with defective items constituting immediate dangers are rated as “out-of-service.”

The inspectors rated 10,871 buses statewide as “approved,” and 925 as “defective” upon initial inspection. They rated 251 as “out-of-service.”

According to the statement, the inspectors approved 90.24 percent of all the buses inspected.

Pemiscot County R-III, Hayti R-II, and Ripley County R-IV School Districts were among those receiving 100 percent approval from inspectors.

However, not every school district received such high scores.

Inspectors approved just 47.6 percent of the school buses in Kennett School District #39. Eight of its buses, or 38.1 percent, were considered defective. Three buses are considered “out-of-service” by inspectors.

Fifty percent of Doniphan R-1 School District’s received the inspectors’ approval, 12 of its buses, or 42.9 percent, were classified as defective. Two of its buses are considered out of service.

To see how your child’s school district performed on the inspections, here is the complete list of individual inspections (Mobile users click here):

