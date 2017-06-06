Woman accused of setting fatal apartment fire

Police arrested a woman who they say “admitted” to starting an apartment fire that fatally injured a man.

Tara Maxfield, 41, of Poplar Bluff is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree arson, and first-degree assault in the deadly fire.

On Sunday, Poplar Bluff police and fire personnel responded to a fire in the 700-block of Poplar Street.

When officers arrived, they found the three-unit apartment building engulfed in flames. One man, later identified as 57-year-old Tommy Younger, was trapped inside.

First responders managed to get Younger out of the apartment and take him to a local hospital where he died later that afternoon of his injuries.

After the Missouri State Fire Marshal had determined the fire was intentionally set, the Poplar Bluff/Butler County Major Case Squad was activated, a statement from the police department stated.

Investigators spoke with multiple witnesses and determined Maxfield was a “person of interest” in setting the fire.

Officers later located Maxfield and took her to the police station for questioning.

“Maxfield ultimately admitted to setting the fire and is cooperating with the investigation,” the report said.

