Big Ten Network to Televise A-State Football Game at Nebraska

JONESBORO, Ark. (6/6/17) – The Big Ten Network announced Tuesday that it will televise the Arkansas State football team’s 2017 season opener Sept. 2 at Nebraska with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT.

With the addition of the Nebraska game, the Red Wolves now have six announced contests set to be televised this season. ESPNU will air A-State’s home games versus Miami (Sept. 9) and Louisiana (Oct. 19), while the team’s Oct. 4 road outing at Georgia Southern will be televised on ESPN2. The Red Wolves Sept. 16 home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Sept. 23 contest at SMU will both appear on ESPN3.

The Red Wolves and Huskers have met twice previously, last facing each other in 2012 in Lincoln. The 2012 game marked the last meeting between A-State and a Big Ten opponent. Nebraska owns five national championships, collecting back-to-back crowns in 1970 and 1971 before winning titles in 1994, 1995 and 1997.

A-State has played five current members of the Big Ten a combined nine times in its history, also facing Minnesota (1995 and 1998), Iowa (2009), Indiana (2010) and Illinois (1999, 2002 and 2011).

Season tickets for the Red Wolves' 2017 football campaign, which includes six home games, are available for purchase. Single game tickets will be available for purchase beginning Aug. 1.

Tickets may be purchased through the A-State Ticket Office, located at the Convocation Center's lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online by visiting AStateRedWolves.com/Tickets.