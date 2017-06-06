Red Cross finds homes for all shelter residents

The Red Cross flood shelter in Pocahontas will officially close on Wednesday, June 7 at 2 p.m.

One day before closing, the shelter officially found viable housing for everyone who was still displaced.

Red Cross Executive Director Pam Knapp-Carver said within several days the organization worked closely with those in the community to locate homes for everyone still at the shelter.

She said 36 people were living in the shelter the day they announced they would close and all those individuals now have a home.

She said despite the shelter’s closure they will continue helping flood victims in whatever ways they can.

“We are working with a lot of different organizations to ensure that the people who need specific things in order to get into their homes,” she said. If the Red Cross can't provide that then who can and let’s partner with them and make that happen."

She said now that the shelter is closing the organization must work to clean-out the building and out-process volunteers.

“That means that shelter is closed, but there’s still a lot that has to be done,” she said. “We will be continuing the de-mobilization and we will be out-processing some of our staff."

