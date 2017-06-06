Lawrence Co. still in budget despite flood repairs - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lawrence Co. still in budget despite flood repairs

Lawrence County have faced flooding problems so far this year, but county officials are still within their operating budget for the year. (Source: KAIT)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Officials in Lawrence County held a budget meeting discussing the budget for the remainder of the shows.

According to Co. Judge John Thomison, crews have repaired areas without FEMA funding and it could have possibly created a budget issue for the county.

However, Judge Thomison said the county is still within their budget and will be able to move forward with previously planned projects, should they receive reimbursement from FEMA.

"I gotta brag on the road crew, they have done an excellent job of doing repairs and getting people where they can get in and out at a minimal, and that's what we had to do," Thomison said.

Thomison added that if Lawrence County does not receive FEMA assistance, they'll still be on budget for the year but they will have to make adjustments.

