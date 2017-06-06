Lawrence County roads to receive upgrade - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Lawrence County roads to receive upgrade

WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

A series of unpaved county roads in Lawrence County will see some improvements due to the county recently receiving grant funding. 

The county received a $40,000 grant to help improve areas on County Roads 352, 507, 701 and 716, County Judge John Thomison said. 

The money will be used to help the county use new drainage and engineering techniques to improve travel. Thomison said once county road crews finish repairs on roads due to recent flooding, work will begin. 

"These are grants that are designed for drainage mitigation. For example, we can't use any of these funds to fix any of the flood damage because they were designated for these four projects," Thomison said. 

In addition to helping with flooding, Thomison said the improvements will help with drainage especially in areas with heavy rain. The work will include clearing drainage ditches, adjusting tile and creating different tile designs for the ditches.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Ravenden residents discuss road problems

    Ravenden residents discuss road problems

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:00:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:39:46 GMT

    A railroad crossing in Ravenden brought out residents to a public meeting Tuesday night, with residents learning about the crossing and certain danger spots. 

    A railroad crossing in Ravenden brought out residents to a public meeting Tuesday night, with residents learning about the crossing and certain danger spots. 

  • Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants between them

    Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants between them

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:20:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:37:43 GMT
    Joshua McDaniel (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)Joshua McDaniel (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)

    In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro Police need your help in finding two people with 15 warrants between them. 

    In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro Police need your help in finding two people with 15 warrants between them. 

  • Three people injured in street sweeper accident

    Three people injured in street sweeper accident

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:37:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Three people in Northwest Arkansas were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a street sweeper crashed into a home. 

    Three people in Northwest Arkansas were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a street sweeper crashed into a home. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly