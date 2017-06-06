Lawrence County roads to receive upgrade

A series of unpaved county roads in Lawrence County will see some improvements due to the county recently receiving grant funding.

The county received a $40,000 grant to help improve areas on County Roads 352, 507, 701 and 716, County Judge John Thomison said.

The money will be used to help the county use new drainage and engineering techniques to improve travel. Thomison said once county road crews finish repairs on roads due to recent flooding, work will begin.

"These are grants that are designed for drainage mitigation. For example, we can't use any of these funds to fix any of the flood damage because they were designated for these four projects," Thomison said.

In addition to helping with flooding, Thomison said the improvements will help with drainage especially in areas with heavy rain. The work will include clearing drainage ditches, adjusting tile and creating different tile designs for the ditches.

