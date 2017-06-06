JPD: Man cashed nearly $5,000 in fake checks - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Man cashed nearly $5,000 in fake checks

Tommie Rivers (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department) Tommie Rivers (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Authorities in Shelby County, Tennessee extradited a man, wanted on forgery charges, back to Jonesboro.

Tommie Lee Rivers, 60, appeared in Craighead County District Court Tuesday afternoon. According to the Craighead County Sheriff's Department, he was booked into the detention center shortly before noon Monday.

Rivers is accused of cashing two counterfeit checks at two different Focus Bank locations in Jonesboro on May 2, 2017.

“Tommie was able to get a total of $4,640.38 from cashing the counterfeit checks,” a probable cause affidavit states. “Tommie Rivers was identified by his Tennessee identification card that he provided to the teller.”

Rivers bond was set at $7,500. He’ll be back in court July 31.

