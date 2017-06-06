JPD investigates possible robbery

Jonesboro police spent Tuesday looking into a possible attempted armed robbery at the Walmart on Parker Road.

According to police, the cashier said a suspect attempted to buy six prepaid Visa cards.

When the cashier told the suspect the amount of the cards, the suspect reportedly told the cashier "don't do anything stupid."

The suspect, who was a woman, was with a man when the incident happened, police said, noting the pair went through two different doors, got into a white vehicle and left.

Anyone with information on the case can call Jonesboro CrimeStoppers at 870-935-7867.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android