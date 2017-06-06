Three people injured in street sweeper accident - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three people injured in street sweeper accident

(Source: AP Graphics) (Source: AP Graphics)
ROGERS, AR (KAIT/KNWA) -

Three people in Northwest Arkansas were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a street sweeper crashed into a home. 

According to officials, Rogers firefighters went to a home around 7 a.m. after getting a call about the accident. Two of the three people - a mother and a baby - were pinned by the vehicle, KNWA-TV reported. 

The driver of the street sweeper was also taken to the hospital. 

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told the station that the accident was not something that his department has trained for, but said the mother and child were finally rescued from the home. 

"We received further word from the 911 center that there was potential for people that were pinned by a piece of machinery. From the time we receive the call until the time those people were extricated was almost 40 minutes." Jenkins told KNWA. 

