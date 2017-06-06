Ravenden residents discuss road problems

A railroad crossing in Ravenden brought out residents to a public meeting Tuesday night, with residents learning about the crossing and certain danger spots.

Residents have said the crossing is dangerous, with car crashes prevalent in the area.

Representative Fran Cavenaugh spoke to the group and said while she would like to see repairs done to the crossing, she could not make any promises.

"That is something I can't do, because they're in the stages of trying to how they could best route the traffic, and once they come up with that, it has to go to the highway department, then the highway department has to get it approved, and then once it's approved, they can set it in motion," Cavenaugh said.

There is no timetable on when work can start on repairing the crossing.

