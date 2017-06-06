Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants between them

In Crimestoppers, Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with 15 warrants between them.

First up - Jonesboro police are looking for 29-year-old Joshua McDaniel.

He has five failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro, and eight failure to appear warrants out of Craighead County.

JPD is also looking for 22-year-old Shanique Smith.

Police say she's wanted on two failure to appear non-compliance warrants our of Jonesboro.

If you know the whereabouts of Joshua McDaniel or Shanique Smith, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

