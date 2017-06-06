Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants betw - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants between them

Joshua McDaniel (Source: Jonesboro Police Department) Joshua McDaniel (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
Shanique Smith (Source: Jonesboro Police Department) Shanique Smith (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

In Crimestoppers, Jonesboro police need your help in finding two people with 15 warrants between them. 

First up - Jonesboro police are looking for 29-year-old Joshua McDaniel. 

He has five failure to appear warrants out of Jonesboro, and eight failure to appear warrants out of Craighead County. 

JPD is also looking for 22-year-old Shanique Smith. 

Police say she's wanted on two failure to appear non-compliance warrants our of Jonesboro. 

If you know the whereabouts of Joshua McDaniel or Shanique Smith, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

You can also text your tip to CrimeStoppers. Take your iPhone or Droid phone and type in 2-7-4-6-3-7 or type in the word "CRIMES" if your phone can do that.

That's how Crimestoppers works, call 935-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Ravenden residents discuss road problems

    Ravenden residents discuss road problems

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:00 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:00:27 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:39:46 GMT

    A railroad crossing in Ravenden brought out residents to a public meeting Tuesday night, with residents learning about the crossing and certain danger spots. 

    A railroad crossing in Ravenden brought out residents to a public meeting Tuesday night, with residents learning about the crossing and certain danger spots. 

  • Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants between them

    Crimestoppers: JPD searches for two people with 15 warrants between them

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:20 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:20:54 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:37:43 GMT
    Joshua McDaniel (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)Joshua McDaniel (Source: Jonesboro Police Department)

    In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro Police need your help in finding two people with 15 warrants between them. 

    In tonight's CrimeStoppers, Jonesboro Police need your help in finding two people with 15 warrants between them. 

  • Three people injured in street sweeper accident

    Three people injured in street sweeper accident

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:46 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:46:07 GMT
    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:37 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:37:30 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics)(Source: AP Graphics)

    Three people in Northwest Arkansas were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a street sweeper crashed into a home. 

    Three people in Northwest Arkansas were taken to hospitals Tuesday after a street sweeper crashed into a home. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly