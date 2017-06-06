Redbirds Cannot Complete Comeback in 6-4 Loss

METAIRIE, Louisiana – The Memphis Redbirds (35-23) saw their three-game winning streak come to an end with a 6-4 loss to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) Tuesday night in Metairie, La.

Rangel Ravelo hit a two-run home run with no outs in the top of the ninth to cut the Memphis deficit in half, but the Redbirds could do no more damage and fell short.

Chad Huffman was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Harrison Bader doubled and scored a run. Luke Voit had a sacrifice fly for Memphis’ first run of the night.

Marco Gonzales lasted 4.2 innings and gave up six runs, three earned, on six hits. He struck out three and walked three. Trey Nielsen threw 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, and Josh Lucas held the Baby Cakes scoreless with a perfect eighth inning.

Adam Conley gave up just three hits and two runs in 7.0 innings of work to pick up the win.

Memphis and New Orleans continue their series tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. The Redbirds are back at AutoZone Park Friday to continue a period of 15-of-19 games at home.

Next Games at AutoZone Park

The upcoming homestand (June 9-16) features:

Friday, June 9 (7:05 p.m.): Grab Bag Night, where the first 1,500 fans receive a classic logo novelty upon entering, Friday Night Block Party with a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, June 10 (6:35 p.m.): postgame fireworks, Beach Night with Rockey Beach Towel giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, Saturday Night Party in the Plaza with a band and $2 beers before the game

Sunday, June 11 (2:05 p.m.): Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday with free ice cream to the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under upon entering, Kids Run the Bases after the game

Tuesday, June 13 (7:05 p.m.): King Cotton $1 Hot Dog Night

Wednesday, June 14 (11:05 a.m.): special game time of 11:05 a.m.

Thursday, June 15 (7:05 p.m.): All-Inclusive Night, where all Field Box, Dugout, and Club Level tickets cost $20 and include free hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and cheese, popcorn, and small sodas, Thirsty Thursday with select $2 beers

Friday, June 16 (7:05 p.m.): Stubby Clapp Half-and-Half Replica Jersey Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans, Friday Night Block Party with a band and $2 beers in the Plaza before the game