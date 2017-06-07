Truck driver airlifted to hospital after crash, FEMA notified

A truck driver was airlifted to White River Medical Center early Wednesday morning after his truck turned over.

The driver was traveling on Highway 230 in Sharp County, near Dusty Lane around 3 a.m.

According to Sharp County Dispatch, the truck left the road and landed in a ditch.

Dispatch also said it was a Peco Foods feeder truck.

FEMA was alerted because the truck was leaking diesel fuel, but there was no immediate danger to the public.

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android