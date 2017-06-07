Woman killed in crash just outside Region 8

An elderly woman died in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Central Arkansas.

A crash report by Arkansas State Police states Ester Bryant, 71, of Quitman, was driving east on Arkansas Highway 124.

At around 12:30 p.m., Bryant got to Rosebud Road, crossed the center line, ran off the road, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Quitman is in both Cleburne and Faulkner County.

Bryant died on the Faulkner County side.

According to the report, it was sunny and the road was dry at the time of the accident.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android