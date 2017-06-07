Mississippi Co. road dept. supervisor, wife suspended

A road department supervisor and his wife are suspended as a sheriff's office investigation continues.

Mississippi County Judge Randy Carney placed the county's road supervisor Tony Stone and his wife, Andrea Stone, on suspension.

According to Carney, the Mississippi County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into the sale of copper and scrap metal.

No further details about the investigation were released.

Both Carney and Sheriff Dale Cook are expected to meet with a county prosecutor about the case on Friday.

Both Carney and Sheriff Dale Cook are expected to meet with a county prosecutor about the case on Friday.

