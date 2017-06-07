Pizza place applies for beer permit - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pizza place applies for beer permit

(Source: Pablo)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

Patrons of a Paragould pizza parlor could soon get a beer with their pies.

David W. Miller submitted a new application for a Retail Beer on Premises permit for Marco’s Pizza of Paragould, located at 1733 W. Kingshighway.

Miller submitted the application with the Alcoholic Beverage Control during the week ending June 2, according to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Also last week, Janie A. Magness applied for new Retail Beer Off Premises and Small Farm Winery-Retail permits for Magness Oil #52, 6132 Hwy. 5 North in Midway.

