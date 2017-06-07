TinkerFest returning to A-State Museum

This “Building a House out of Cardboard” activity was wildly popular in 2016 and will be repeated this year. The A-State Facilities Management team developed this TinkerFest project. (Source: Arkansas State University)

Arkansas State University Museum, 320 University Loop Circle, will host its fifth annual TinkerFest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Inspired by the “maker movement,” this year’s event will include numerous opportunities for creative and innovative thinkers to involve themselves in activities that motivate and stimulate learning, according to a news release from the museum.

“During Tinkerfest, guests will be surrounded by activities and projects that invite kinesthetic learners (those who learn by doing) to roll up their sleeves and dive in,” said Jill Kary, curator of education. “Kids and adults alike will be encouraged to use surprising, even quirky materials and methods to achieve fantastic results.”

Admission is free.

For more information, contact Kary at jkary@AState.edu or (870)-972-2074.

