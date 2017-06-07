City hopes to save golf course

The City of Blytheville will hold a public meeting to discuss re-purposing the Thunder Bayou Golf Links.

According to Mayor James Sanders, their mission is to make the golf course more accessible and environmentally friendly.

The city plans to install a walking and biking trail around the golf course.

Fisher Arnold, an engineering firm out of Memphis, prepared the “Environmental Assessment for the re-purposing of Thunder Bayou Golf Course” study on behalf of the City of Blytheville and the National Park Service. Thunder Bayou Golf Links was built in the early 2000s. Sanders said they're currently receiving funding from the Arkansas Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission. However, if the city decided to close the golf course, Sanders said they wouldn't receive funding for any of the city's parks. The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, in the Blytheville High School Auditorium. Fisher Arnold representatives will be at the meeting to present the findings of the study. Following the public meeting, Mayor Sanders said comments would be received for 30 days. Those comments will be incorporated in the final environmental assessment. Sanders said the city council would make the final decision on whether to re-purpose the Thunder Bayou Golf Links. Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

