Man's 'scare tactic' lands him in jail on assault charge

A Jonesboro man faces a felony charge after he reportedly told police he pulled a knife two women as a “scare tactic.”

Police arrested Christopher Jason Blanton, 32, on suspicion of aggravated assault at his home in the 2300-block of Willow Road.

The 22-year-old victim told officers Blanton “became heated” during an argument Tuesday afternoon with her and her mother. She said he “went to the kitchen and grabbed a butcher knife and held it in a threatening manner.”

The woman told officers she “really believed he was going to kill both of them.”

When officers spoke to Blanton, he said that he and the victim had been arguing, according to the incident report.

He said he had told her he did not want to argue in front of his 12-year-old son who was in the house, “but they continued.” He said her 45-year-old mother then “joined in.”

After the victim’s mother “began to get in his face,” Blanton said he “lunged at her to intimidate her into backing away.”

He said the victim then grabbed his shirt and ripped it. That’s when he said he “grabbed a knife” and told the women he was “going to kill them.”

“[Blanton] stated that he was doing so as a scare tactic,” the incident report said.

After listening to his side of the story, officers arrested Blanton and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

