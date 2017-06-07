RECALL: Cashews sold at ALDI could contain glass

Check your shelves. ALDI is recalling containers of cashews sold at its stores because they could possibly contain glass.

In a Wednesday news release, the company said the recall affects 8-ounce containers of Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt with the best-by dates of Nov. 27, 2018 or Nov. 28, 2018. The UPC code is 041498179366.

The nuts were sold at ALDI stores across the United States, including Arkansas and Missouri.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated after the company received reports of glass found in the product.

To date, no injuries related to the product have been reported and no other ALDI products are affected by the recall.

The company has removed the nuts from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the product should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

The product was distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

