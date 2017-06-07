DEVELOPING: A-State Board of Trustees to consider tuition hikes - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A proposed increase in tuition and fees will be on the agenda when the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees meets Thursday in Newport.

A-State in Jonesboro will request a 3.4 percent increase in combined tuition and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The annual total of $8,478 will rank fifth among the state’s four-year institutions, according to a news release from Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications and economic development.

In addition to the Jonesboro campus request, ASU-Newport will request a 3.6 percent increase and ASU-Mountain Home will ask for a 1.7 percent hike. ASU-Mid-South, located in West Memphis will request a 3.1 percent increase while ASU-Beebe will seek a 1.7 percent increase.

The Board of Trustees will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 8, in the Merchants & Planters Bank Community Room in the Larry N. Williams Student/Community Center on the ASU-Newport campus.

To read the full agenda and proposed resolutions including budgets, tuition, and fees for the 2017-2018 academic year, click here.

