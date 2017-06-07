Arkansas decides process for medical marijuana applications

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has finalized the process for accepting applications for medical marijuana sellers and growers.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports the five-member commission developed a more detailed application scoring method Tuesday.



The method breaks down the 100 points applicants can earn into sections. More than half the total points are in a section focused on operating marijuana facilities in compliance with laws and rules. Other sections included applicant qualifications, financial disclosure and an operations plan.



The commission will distribute 32 dispensary licenses and five cultivation facility licenses.



The application period will open June 30 and go on for 90 days.



The National Conference of State Legislatures says Arkansas is one of 29 states that now allow for comprehensive public medical marijuana programs.

