Tonight: tracking proposed tuition hikes

Wednesday Afternoon Update: Here is a quick look at stories trending now, plus some the Region 8 News' reporters are working on to share with you on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10 p.m. (CT)

Trending

Grandma's text to chase suspect: 'You really did the deed this time. Turn yourself in'

Man's 'scare tactic' lands him in jail on assault charge

Islamic State claims stunning attack in heart of Iran

Get the latest news and weather online and on our apps:

Android Phones - Tablets | iPhones | iPads

Tuition increase possible

A proposed increase in tuition and fees will be on the agenda when the Arkansas State University Board of Trustees meets Thursday in Newport. We break down the proposed numbers on Region 8 News.

Breaking the sexting code

Parents who may monitor their texting teens could miss signs of sexting. Symphonie Privett reveals some messages to watch out for on Region 8 News.

Saving your pet

You may know how to save the life of a human in distress, but what if something happens to your pet? Mallory Jordan shows what some pet owners are doing to be prepared on Region 8 News.

Tonight on ABC:

Wheel of Fortune, 6:30 p.m.

Jimmy Kimmel Live, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown, 7:30 p.m.

2017 NBA Finals: Game 3, 8 p.m.

Tonight on NBC:

Region 8 News at 6:30 p.m.

Little Big Shots, 7 p.m.

The Carmichael Show, 8 p.m.

Superstore, 8:30 p.m.

This Is Us, 9 p.m.

Sun continues to shine

Low humidity and lots of sunshine a means a great day to be out and about. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan tracks the latest weather conditions on Storm Track Doppler 8 and shares his exclusive 7-day forecast on Region 8 News at 5, 6, 6:30, and 10.



Don't wait for tomorrow's paper to read today's news. Get the information that you want now with Region 8's only 24-hour news source, kait8.com.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

For the latest news, weather, and sports while you're away from your computer, check out m.kait8.com on your mobile browser or download the NEW Region 8 News app by searching your provider's app store.



Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.