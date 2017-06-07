Bank looks to build Campus Welcome Center at A-State

Arkansas State University's Jonesboro campus might soon have a Campus Welcome Center.

During their June meeting, the Board of Trustees is expected to discuss entering into a ground and building lease agreement with Centennial Bank.

The bank plans to pay for all costs to build the 3,833 square foot building, most of which will be used by Arkansas State for the Welcome Center. According to the resolution, Centennial Bank will use 300 square feet of the building to operate a bank branch.

If approved, A-State plans to build the Campus Welcome Center on 0.35 acres of land on Aggie Road, east of Aggie Circle.

Per the lease agreement, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro will be responsible for the maintenance and landscaping of the Welcome Center, except for the 300 square feet used by Centennial Bank.

The building will be metered separately. Each entity will pay for utility costs associated with their usage.

The Arkansas State University Board of Trustees meets Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m.

Also during the meeting, board members are set to approve a resolution to apply for a federal grant to help fund the Campus Trail Loop.

According to the resolution, federal-aid Recreational Trails Program funds are available on an 80%-20% basis. Though A-State would only pay 20% in match/in-kind labor, federal aid is only available on a reimbursable basis. The work must be completed and proof of payment must be available before actual monetary reimbursement takes place.

In 2016, the Board of Trustees approved a grant application for funding for the project.

"ASUJ submitted a new grant application for funding in May 2017. Like the 2016 grant application, this new application requires approval from the Board of Trustees," the resolution states.

Once complete, the trail loop will be open and available for the general public to use. Arkansas State will maintain the trail.

