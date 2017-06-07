Fire department adding new safety measures to lake

The Bono Fire Department is making some safety changes, trying to adapt to having a lake in their town.

Fire Chief Trent Edwards said they plan to add a marking system to the newly added biking trail that goes around the lake.

He said they will have a marker every 100 yards or so in case someone gets injured along the path.

“So we know approximately where they are to make it faster to get to them,” Edwards said.

The fire department is also looking to buy a side-by-side ATV to respond to emergencies around the lake.

“It would take a long time for us to walk around that lake until we found them and then walk them out,” Edwards said. “And if it’s a broken leg that can be awfully painful for a long time and if it’s a heart attack, it can be a life or death situation.”

Edwards said they would also add a small tank to the back of the ATV so it could be used to respond to brush fires as well.

